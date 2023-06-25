O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $933.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $924.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $921.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $861.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $624.85 and a 1-year high of $964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,183 shares of company stock valued at $42,243,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

