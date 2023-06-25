Osmosis (OSMO) Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, Osmosis has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $252.36 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

