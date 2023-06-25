Oxen Price Tops $0.0975 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $173,760.54 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,184.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00287276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.93 or 0.00639157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00531237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00059257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,632,201 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

