PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Purchased by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,010 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.18% of PACCAR worth $69,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 42.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 43.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 24,833 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

PCAR traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,827. The stock has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.