PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Downgraded by New Street Research

New Street Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. New Street Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.57.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Boit C F David bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

