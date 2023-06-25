Palliser Capital UK Ltd Invests $9.12 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 10.3% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

