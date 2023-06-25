Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Citigroup

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.92.

PEGA opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $53.31.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares in the company, valued at $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,552 shares of company stock worth $320,573. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 272,035 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,485,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,295,000 after buying an additional 201,420 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after buying an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. 46.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

