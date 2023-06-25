Pepe Price Tops $0.0000 (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded up 64.4% against the dollar. Pepe has a total market cap of $679.91 million and approximately $287.08 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.0000016 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $391,930,016.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

