Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Performance Food Group stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.77.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.