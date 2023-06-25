Pirate Chain Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and $44,641.82 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00099557 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041355 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023975 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000142 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

