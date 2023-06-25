PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $0.83 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 147.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 121.2% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $747,319.61 and $0.83 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00288806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000423 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,358,637 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.