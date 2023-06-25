Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.