Prentice Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $113.43 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

