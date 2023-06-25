Prentice Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $159.00 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $162.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.54 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

