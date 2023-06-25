Prentice Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.45. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $969,758.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $969,758.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,336 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.66.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.