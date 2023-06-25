Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 215.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

