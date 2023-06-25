Proton (XPR) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Proton (XPR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, Proton has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $19.15 million and $529,960.16 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,030,198,382 coins and its circulating supply is 18,130,829,426 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

