Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Delta Air Lines, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

DAL stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

