QUINT (QUINT) Price Hits $0.92

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, QUINT has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002983 BTC on major exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $732.76 million and approximately $22,024.60 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

