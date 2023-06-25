Rakon One Day Volume Reaches $16,324.64 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $46.00 million and approximately $16,324.64 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

