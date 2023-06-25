Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.87) to GBX 2,050 ($26.23) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rathbones Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,050.00.

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Rathbones Group has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

