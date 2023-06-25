ReddCoin (RDD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,249.88

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 71.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $1,249.88 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00289220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012483 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017505 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003392 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

