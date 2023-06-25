Reviewing Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) & First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardian Capital Group and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardian Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $1.26 25.91 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund $20.52 million N/A N/A $4.43 1.30

Dividends

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardian Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Guardian Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Guardian Capital Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guardian Capital Group and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardian Capital Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guardian Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.67%. Given Guardian Capital Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardian Capital Group is more favorable than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Guardian Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Guardian Capital Group beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments. It provides investment management and advisory services. The company also offers wealth management services to high-net-worth families, foundations, and charities. In addition, it manages institutional assets for pension plans, broker-dealer third-party platforms, insurance company segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, endowment funds, and foundations. Further, it provides private banking services. Guardian Capital Group Limited was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt securities of MLPs and MLP related entities, as well as in dividend paying growth stocks of other energy and energy utilities companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Alerian MLP Total Return Index, and Wells Fargo Midstream MLP Total Return Index. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was formed on October 15, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

