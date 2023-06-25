Reviewing Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) & Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) and Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sleep Country Canada and Williams-Sonoma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma $8.67 billion 0.89 $1.13 billion $15.22 7.89

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Country Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Country Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams-Sonoma 4 6 4 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sleep Country Canada and Williams-Sonoma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.17%. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus price target of $126.69, indicating a potential upside of 5.43%. Given Sleep Country Canada’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sleep Country Canada is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Country Canada and Williams-Sonoma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Country Canada N/A N/A N/A Williams-Sonoma 12.07% 72.68% 23.59%

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Sleep Country Canada on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories. The company operates under the Dormez-vous, Sleep Country Canada, Hush, and Endy retail banners. It also sells its products through an e-commerce platform. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; and women's and men's accessories, travel, entertaining and bar, home décor, and seasonal items under the Mark and Graham brand, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

