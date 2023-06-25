Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from Ricegrowers’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.29.

Ricegrowers Limited operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. The company engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; and milling, manufacturing, processing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and special occasions food products, and research and development into the growing of rice.

