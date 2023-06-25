Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,790.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

RIO stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

