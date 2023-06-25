Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

RIO stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.