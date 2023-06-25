Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $817,976.80 and approximately $10,216.02 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,670.91 or 0.99990563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00160332 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $9,843.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

