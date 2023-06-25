Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Andersons Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.74. Andersons has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $46.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.81.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Andersons by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Andersons by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

