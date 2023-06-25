Roth Mkm Initiates Coverage on FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

FiscalNote stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $432.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.28. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 195.00% and a negative return on equity of 148.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that FiscalNote will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FiscalNote

In related news, Director Conrad Yiu acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,511,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,955. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 50.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOTE. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,634,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FiscalNote by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FiscalNote by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.