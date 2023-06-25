Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RUTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.