Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.58. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $109.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.