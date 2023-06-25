Samson Rock Capital LLP Invests $3.13 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,000. Apollo Global Management makes up 1.6% of Samson Rock Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $12,705,704.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,160,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,947,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,070,963 shares of company stock worth $134,006,991 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,221,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,587. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $77.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

