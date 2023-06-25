Sapphire (SAPP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,341.87

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $7,341.87 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,887.75 or 0.06182979 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00043899 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014399 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,384,006,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,363,372,607 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

