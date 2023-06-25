Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s 2nd Largest Position

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.6% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after acquiring an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after purchasing an additional 798,551 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,634,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,009,000 after purchasing an additional 606,859 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,349,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

