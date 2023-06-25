Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $12.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average of $65.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,181.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $177,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,700 shares of company stock worth $1,467,429. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

