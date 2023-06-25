Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $894,033.38

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $894,033.38 and $4,259.30 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014029 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,202.09 or 1.00017642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00006036 USD and is up 47.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,401.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

