Serum (SRM) Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Serum (SRM) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $15.81 million and $77.41 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded up 132.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

