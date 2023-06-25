Shiba Inu 1-Day Volume Hits $107.64 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $107.64 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One Shiba Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001182 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Shiba Inu Token Profile
Shiba Inu’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,590,211,277,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,348,258,357,221 tokens. Shiba Inu’s official website is shibatoken.com. The official message board for Shiba Inu is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Shiba Inu
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
