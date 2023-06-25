Signature Wealth Management Group Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signature Wealth Management Group cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in American Express by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Express by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 542,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $89,457,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $168.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.52. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

