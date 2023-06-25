Signature Wealth Management Group Has $2.25 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Signature Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after acquiring an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,504 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,050 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.78 and its 200 day moving average is $247.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $275.68.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
