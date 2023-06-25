Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 361 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 2.0% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GIS stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.