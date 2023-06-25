Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,872,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $186.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.65. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.53 and a twelve month high of $191.84.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total value of $16,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

