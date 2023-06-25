Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 231 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.