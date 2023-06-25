Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.74. 1,449,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

