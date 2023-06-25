Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after buying an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,029.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total transaction of $396,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $7.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.19. The company had a trading volume of 732,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,217. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $231.05 and a one year high of $363.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

