Signet Financial Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $20.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $822.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,741,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $720.23 and its 200-day moving average is $638.08.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Further Reading

