Signet Financial Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $811,000. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 56,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,258,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

BAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 55,181,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,593,904. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

