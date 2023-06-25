Signet Financial Management LLC Raises Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 371.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 340.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 82,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.79. 1,263,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

