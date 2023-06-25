South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOUHY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 255 ($3.26) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

South32 Stock Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. South32 has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $17.10.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

